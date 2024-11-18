//VLPRA Jingle Jog 5K registration is now open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority announces the Jingle Jog 5K registration is now open.

Release:

Ring in the holiday with a little run and a lot of fun at the Jingle Jog 5K! It’s Saturday, December 14th at Freedom Park. Check in starts at 7:30 AM and the run starts at 8:00 AM. Pre-registration is only $20 and day of registration is $25. Register by 12/4 to guarantee a shirt. There will be awards for top female and top male finishers in each age group.

Register online at vlpra.com by noon on Thursday, December 12th. All registrations after noon on 12/12 must be done on race morning.



What: Jingle Jog 5K

Who: Everyone!

When: December 14th; Check in 7:30 AM, Run at 8:00 AM

Where: Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road

How much: $20 in advance, $25 on race day