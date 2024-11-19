//VLPRA brings back Christmas Card Cruise for another festive year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority invites the community to participate in the Christmas Card Cruise.

The Cruise is truly a community-based event, as families, businesses, and organizations build and decorate oversized Christmas Cards and place them in their front yards in the month of December. Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority started the event as a smaller display in a VLPRA park in 2020 but expanded to include the entire county.

The Cruise is open to anyone who wants to participate. Each card holder is responsible for building, decorating, and maintaining their own card. Participants can use cards they already have, or build new ones from six-foot sheets of plywood and decorate them for the holidays. VLPRA encourages businesses and families who would like to display cards to register their card and location online for free at vlpra.com. VLPRA staff will compile a map of the cards that people can use to visit the displays.

VLPRA is partnering with Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, and Remerton to promote the event all around our community. Hundreds of cards have been displayed over the last several years and VLPRA hopes that number grows with every season.