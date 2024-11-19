//Vikings advance to second round of playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will advance to the second round of the state football playoffs against Buford High School.

With a first-round football playoff victory over North Paulding High School, our Vikings advanced to the second round. On Friday, November 22, the Vikings will travel to Buford, GA to play Buford High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm and the stadium is located at 2750 Sawnee Avenue, Buford, GA 30518.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday, November 18 at 6:0 pm in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The Club meets in meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the building. Members should use the side entrances facing the parking lot to enter the meetings. Meetings are open to all members and every member is welcomed. Carter will address the members at the beginning of the meeting and details of the trip to Buford will be discussed.

Tickets for the game will be available online via Go Fan. All seats are $12 and the link should be live on Monday. Make your plans to attend and help cheer our Vikings to another victory!