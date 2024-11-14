//Viking football playoff tickets available

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Tickets are available for the 2024 state football playoffs as the Vikings take on North Paulding Wolfpack this Friday.

Release:

The 2024 state football playoffs begin this weekend and our Vikings will enjoy a first-round home game. On Friday, November 15, we will host the North Paulding Wolfpack from Dallas, Ga out of region 5-6A. Kickoff will be set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Season ticket holders have purchased their seats and all remaining tickets are on sale. Seats are available in all sections for this game. Tickets are $10 each and every one but babies in arms must have a ticket.

Ticket office hours for the reminder of the week are 9 am – 4:30 pm on Thursday and 9:00 am to noon on Friday. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. On Friday afternoon stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm and tickets will be on sale at the stadium.