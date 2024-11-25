//Valdosta Thanksgiving Sanitation schedule released

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the Sanitation Division schedule for garbage pickup during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Release:

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Sanitation Division will collect only garbage from green roll-out cans on Nov. 28. Bulk item collection will not occur that day. Regular bulk pick-up services will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.

Citizens are encouraged to plan accordingly and contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590 with any questions.

The City of Valdosta appreciates the community’s understanding and wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.