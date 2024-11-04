//Valdosta police arrest two burglars

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta males were arrested after attempting to rob the First Federal Savings and Loans.

Release:

Arrested: 1. Malakai Hamilton, African American male 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: 2. Juvenile male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 31, 2024, at approximately 9:45 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to First Federal Savings and Loans, in the 400 block of North Patterson Street, after an observant citizen called E911 to report two males attempting to break into the business. The citizen gave the 911 dispatcher a detailed description of the suspects and gave information they were seen running north from the bank.

When officers arrived at the bank, they observed the front door shattered. An officer observed the two males attempting to flee from the area. One offender, later identified as Malakai Hamilton, 22 years of age, was immediately apprehended. A 15-year-old male juvenile continued to run from the officer. Other officers arrived in the area and quickly arrested the juvenile.

Through surveillance video obtained from the area, both subjects were positively identified as the ones who broke into the bank. Officers canvassed the area where they first encountered the offenders, and they found evidence connecting the offenders to the burglary. Property belonging to the bank was recovered.

Hamilton and the juvenile have been charged with burglary 2nd degree-felony, criminal damage to property-felony, and tampering with evidence-misdemeanor.

Hamilton faces the additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor-felony, while the juvenile faces the additional charge of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.

Hamilton was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and they authorized the release of the juvenile to his parents.

“This was an outstanding job by everyone involved. From the citizen who immediately called E911, to the Lowndes County E911 Dispatcher getting the information out to our officers quickly, and the timely response by our officers, everyone working together ensured the arrest of these offenders.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.