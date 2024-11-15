//Valdosta native celebrates Native American Heritage Month on USS George Washington

Share with friends

Photo: Capt. Jason Tarrant, from Valdosta, Georgia, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Johnathan M. Meighan)

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native and executive officer of the USS George Washington celebrates Native American Heritage Month with crew members.

Release:

Capt. Jason Tarrant, from Valdosta, Georgia, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), addresses the crew during a Native American Heritage Month celebration held on the aft mess decks aboard Nimitz-class aircraft USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.