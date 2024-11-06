//Valdosta Mayor’s Motorcade to bring joy to special residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the Mayor’s Motorcade and VFD ornaments to bring joy to local residents.

The Mayor’s Motorcade is a long standing tradition of bringing joy and comfort to those with developemental disabilities and behavioral health needs. After the closure of the Southwestern State Hospital, the Valdosta Fire Department began bringing gifts and happiness directly to PruittHealth Parkwood Development Center.

Add a little extra meaning to holiday decor this year! Our limited-edition VFD ornaments are more than just festive decorations; they represent hope, compassion, and community.

Imagine the joy your purchase will bring to those who need it most-your generosity will help spread warmth and cheer to the residents at Parkwood Developmental Center, supporting those with developmental disabilities and behavior health needs.

Grab yours today at Station 1 (106 S Oak St). Mrs. Corrine Gibson will assist you-cash or check only! Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out!

Let’s make this holiday season extraordinary-one ornament at a time.