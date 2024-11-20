//Valdosta man arrested after shooting house

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – 48-year-old Curmelo Sutton of Valdosta was arrested after shooting a house on Wilshire Drive and resisting arrest.

Release:

Arrested: Curmelo Sutton, African American male 48 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 7:50 pm., a citizen in the 4200 block of Wilshire Drive called E911 to report that someone had shot a gun at his residence. The victim reported that he heard gunshots and noticed a bullet had gone through his front door.

Officers began looking at surveillance videos from locations near the victim’s residence. Videos showed a male walking by the victim’s residence at the same time gunshots were heard. Officers were walking around the area and conducting a canvass when they contacted Curmelo Sutton, 48 years old, and he matched the description of the person they observed in videos in the area. Surveillance videos showed Sutton walking from the victim’s house to his house. Officers then saw him on video walking around to the side of his residence, before going inside.

Officers spoke with a female at the residence where Sutton was located, who further stated that her firearm was missing from inside the house, which only she and Sutton had access to. Officers recovered evidence at the scene which connected the same caliber gun that she reported missing, to the incident.

Sutton was placed under arrest for aggravated assault (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), reckless conduct (misdemeanor), discharging a firearm on or near a public street (misdemeanor), and criminal trespass (misdemeanor). While officers attempted to place him in a patrol car, he began to resist officers physically, resulting in an additional charge of obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.