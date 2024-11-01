//Valdosta Main Street kickoffs holiday season with Christmas Open House

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street invites the community to downtown to start the holiday season off with the annual Holiday Open House.

Release:

The City of Valdosta Main Street invites everyone to kickoff the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open House, happening on Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This annual event transforms Downtown Valdosta into a holiday shopping delight, filled with festive décor, unique gifts, and exclusive holiday offerings from local stores.

“This event brings our entire community together in the heart of Downtown and is a great way to keep our local dollars in our community,” said Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy. Sealy highlights the event’s importance in promoting local business and fostering community spirit. “The Downtown Valdosta Holiday Open House is a tradition for so many families. Supporting local businesses is vital to both our local economy and our beloved city as we all begin our Christmas shopping and prepare our homes for the holiday season.”

Kym Hughes also shared her enthusiasm for the event’s blend of holiday traditions, both new and old, that create lasting memories. “The Holiday Open House gives families a chance to gather in our beautiful downtown, celebrating cherished traditions and creating new ones that will last for years to come,” said the Valdosta Main Street Manager. “ This event promises to bring families together each year, allowing them to make special memories while supporting our local businesses.”

As part of the day’s festivities, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the historic Crescent located at 904 N. Patterson Street will host “I Will Be Home for Christmas” to honor military service members and veterans. Admission to this event is a donated item supporting the American Legion Post 218’s donation drive for Veteran’s Administration Hospital patients. Needed items include hygiene products, clothing such as T-shirts (excluding plain white T-shirts or undershirts), slip-on shoes in sizes 9-13, drawstring pants/shorts from sizes medium to 4X, books, puzzles, laundry detergent, coffee, musical items or electronics, and other related items.

During the Holiday Open House, shoppers will find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, decorations, and seasonal deals across Downtown Valdosta. Whether you’re browsing through charming boutiques or sampling delicious holiday treats, this festive shopping experience is the perfect opportunity to kick off your holiday list with unique local finds.

For more details on the Holiday Open House or other upcoming events, contact Valdosta Main Street at (229) 259-3577 or downtowninfo@valdostacity.com. Stay connected with event updates by following @DowntownValdosta on social media or visiting the City of Valdosta Main Street website.