//Valdosta, Lowndes to host rescheduled E-Recycling Event

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County will host the rescheduled E-Recycling Event to properly dispose of electronics.

City and County residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming Fall Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works Departments will jointly host the community recycling event on Saturday, December 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

The previous E-Recycling event, scheduled for Saturday, November 2, was canceled due to the recovery efforts following the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Items that will be accepted include cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions and CRTs will also be accepted.

This event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics. Since the inception of the e-recycling events in 2006, more than 680,400 pounds—or 340.2 tons—of electronics have been saved from going into the landfill.

Items that will not be accepted at the December 14 event include vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items.

For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-259-3588 or Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700.