//Valdosta invites community to Movie in the Park event

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the community to the Movie in the Park event at Unity Park for a Thanksgiving-themed comedy.

The City of Valdosta Main Street invites everyone for another exciting Movie in the Park event at Unity Park, located at 301 E. Central Ave., on Saturday, November 16, at dusk. Gather your family and friends for a Thanksgiving-themed comedy that’s sure to bring plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments!

This animated adventure follows two unlikely feathered friends as they time travel to change the course of history, making for a family-friendly event that everyone will enjoy. Get ready for a memorable evening under the stars filled with humor, action, and a Thanksgiving feast of laughs!

Concessions will be available on-site, so don’t forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up and enjoy the movie in comfort. Whether you’re looking to share a fun night out with family or simply unwind, Movie in the Park is the perfect event for everyone.

“Hosting this movie night just before the Thanksgiving holidays provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy a lighthearted, family-friendly event,” said Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy. “It’s a chance to create lasting memories and celebrate the spirit of togetherness that defines this season.”

Mark your calendars for November 16, and join us at Unity Park to experience this exciting movie night. For more information, please contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.