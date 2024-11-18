//Valdosta community invited to Small Business Saturday event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the community to the Small Business Saturday event highlighting local downtown small businesses.

Release:

City of Valdosta Main Street invites the community to participate in Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM. This annual event highlights the unique offerings of local small businesses and encourages residents to support the vibrant downtown economy.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Location: Downtown Valdosta

Attendees can explore a variety of shops, boutiques, and eateries, each celebrating the occasion. By shopping locally, the community will contribute to the growth and sustainability of Valdosta’s small business community.

“Supporting our downtown businesses is essential for fostering a thriving local economy and preserving the unique character of our community,” said Main Street Manager Kym Hughes. “Each purchase made at a local business directly impacts our neighbors and helps maintain the vibrant atmosphere that makes Downtown Valdosta special.”

Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy added, “Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to discover the unique offerings of our local merchants. By choosing to shop downtown, you’re not only finding one-of-a-kind gifts but also investing in the future of our community.”

About Small Business Saturday:

Established in 2010 by American Express, Small Business Saturday is observed annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The initiative encourages consumers to support local businesses during the holiday shopping season. In 2024, Small Business Saturday falls on November 30th.

Contact:

Valdosta Main Street Office 216 E. Central Avenue Valdosta, GA 31601 Phone: 229.259.3577.

Join us in celebrating and supporting the small businesses that make Downtown Valdosta a unique and thriving community.