//Valdosta City road closures for multiple streets due to storm damage

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta issues a road closure advisory for numerous city streets due to the recent storm damage across the area.

Release:

The City of Valdosta advises all residents and commuters to exercise caution as emergency crews respond to storm damage across the area. Due to hazardous conditions resulting from recent severe weather, Country Club Drive is closed to all traffic between Williamsburg Drive and Ramblewood Circle until further notice. River Street near Saunders Park and Cypress Street near the intersection of Price Street are also closed.

City crews are currently assessing damage and working diligently to ensure safe and swift repairs to this areas. Travelers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

“Our top priority is the safety of our residents and travelers,” said City Engineer Benjamin O’Dowd. “We are working around the clock to assess and repair the damage caused by the storm. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this time.”

Residents are asked to respect barricades and signage, as these precautions are in place for public safety.

The City thanks all residents for their patience and cooperation as we work to restore full access and ensure the safety of our community. Updates on road conditions and closures will be provided as they become available.