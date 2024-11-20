//Two arrested for burglary of Cranford Ave. home

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two people were arrested in Valdosta after they were caught loading property from a home into a U-Haul truck.

Arrested: 1. Clint Austin Wilson, Caucasian male, 40 years of age, Lowndes County resident

Arrested: 2. Lacey Musgrove, Caucasian female, 41 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Cranford Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report that a U-Haul truck was at his mother’s residence. The victim further stated that he observed people loading property from the house into the truck.

When officers arrived, they contacted Clint Austin Wilson, 40 years old, and Lacey Musgrove, 41 years old, who were loading items from inside the house into the U-Haul. Musgrove told officers that she had permission to remove items from the house.

Officers then began to speak with the victim who had called E911, along with other family members. Officers confirmed that no one knew who Wilson and Musgrove were, and that no one had given them permission to go into the house and take property. During a search of the U-Haul, officers also located items indicative of narcotics use.

Wilson and Musgrove were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. They have been charged with burglary (felony), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony), and possession of drug-related objects. At his time of arrest, Wilson provided his brother’s name, so he received an additional charge of giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor).

“Thankfully this citizen did an outstanding job watching his mother’s property. The minute he saw something wrong he called E911, and our officers were able to get there quickly, thwarting the burglary from occurring.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.