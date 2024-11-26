//Turner Center to host Gogh Green supporting educational programs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts will hold the Gogh Green upscale art resale event to support educational programs.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Gogh Green, an upscale art resale event, on Mon., Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 pm at 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta. Patrons will be allowed to take home their purchases knowing their support of this event will benefit different educational programs provided by the Turner Center for the Arts.

Gogh Green’s opening night reception allows patrons a “first look” at the art works for sale. Tickets for the Monday night event cost $25/ea and include hors d’oeuvre, wine, and beer. The sale will continue Tues., Dec. 3 and Wed., Dec. 4, from 10 am to 2 pm, and will be open to the public without charge.

Gogh Green, organized by the Center for the Arts Guild, is designed to help art lovers recycle works that they no longer need. The event offers others the opportunity to enjoy these upscale pieces by making them available at affordable prices. This event is a wonderful way to share the love of art with others while also creating room in one’s collection for new works.

Tickets can be purchased at the Center by calling Jennifer at 229-269-0950 or at the door the evening of the event.