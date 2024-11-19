//Turner Center reminds local artists hurricane relief is still available

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center reminds local artists that there are several opportunities still available for those that were financially impacted by recent hurricane events.

Several opportunities are still available for artists who were financially impacted by recent hurricane events. Application procedures for the two funding opportunities below are easily accessible.

South Arts is awarding grants to artists who suffered impact from the recent hurricanes. The simple application form is located at https://www.southarts.org/grants-opportunities/southern-arts-relief-recovery-fund. The artist must be a verified resident of one of the FEMA designated areas impacted by Hurricane Helene or Milton, has an active and professional artistic practice, and has been impacted by Hurricane Helene or Milton. These funds are provided by South Arts, a regional arts organization empowering artists, organizations, and communities, and increasing access to arts and culture.

The Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta also has a limited fund that can award up to $500 per artist with a loss from Hurricane Helene, until the fund is depleted. The artist must be a Valdosta or Lowndes County resident, be an active and professional artist in Valdosta or Lowndes County, and must be able to describe their loss from Hurricane Helene. Send letter of need to Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., at smathews@turnercenter.org. These grant funds were generously provided by the Levitt Foundation and will be disbursed by the Turner Center for the Arts according to needs of the Valdosta, Lowndes County arts community.

“The devastation from Hurricane Helene will be felt for weeks, months, and years to come,” said Dr. Mathews. “The Turner Center for the Arts’ board and staff will continue to look for ways to share information that will serve our local artists and the arts community.”

For assistance in applying for the funding or for more information, call 229-247-2487.