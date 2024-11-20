//TRMC Foundation appoints two new board members

Share with friends

Photo (L-R): Dr. Rodney Tyson and Heather Stripling

VALDOSTA – Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation announces the appointment of two new members to the board of directors.

The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation’s board of directors recently announced the appointment of Heather Stripling and Dr. Rodney Tyson to the Foundation’s board of directors.

Heather Stripling is a native of Tifton and is a third-generation car dealer. She is one of the family owners of Prince Automotive Group with locations in Albany, Adel, Tifton, and Valdosta. She is the daughter of John B. Prince, III and Ann Clayton. She is a graduate of Tiftarea Academy and Valdosta State College, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education and master’s degree in education. She is also a graduate of the National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Candidate Academy.

Stripling has given back to the community by serving on various boards including the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of South-Central Georgia, and the Tiftarea YMCA.

She is married to John Stripling. Their son, Austin, and his wife Diana, all reside in Tifton. The Striplings are members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Chula. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, attending Georgia Bulldog football games.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to the Foundation board,” said Mandy Brooks, executive Director of the TRMC Foundation. “Her deep roots in the community, combined with her leadership experience and passion for giving back, make her a tremendous asset as we work to enhance healthcare services for our region.”

Dr. Rodney Tyson has provided medical care for South Georgia residents for more than 31 years, working over the span of his career as a family medicine doctor, endoscopist, and a hospital medicine physician. He served on the medical staff of Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and Memorial Hospital of Adel (now Southwell Medical). In addition, he has received the Exceptional Physician of the Year award from the TRMC Foundation and has served as Rural Medical Director at TRMC for many years. He is currently semi-retired, but still provides peer-to-peer reviews with insurance physicians. He also provides cardiac stress testing at Southwell Medical in Adel.

After earning his medical degree from Mercer University in Macon, Dr. Tyson completed a family practice residency at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in South Carolina. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Prior to becoming a physician, Dr. Tyson was a registered nurse, nurse director, and a clinical assistant.

Dr. Tyson currently resides in Adel with his wife Greta. He has two children and six grandchildren.

“Dr. Tyson’s longstanding dedication to the health and well-being of South Georgia residents is unparalleled,” said Brooks. “His wealth of medical expertise and commitment to serving others will greatly benefit the Foundation as we continue to support the mission of Tift Regional Medical Center.”

For more information about the TRMC Foundation, visit trmcf.com.