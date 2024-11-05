//Deadline approaches for Tift, other GA counties for Federal DUA

Share with friends

TIFTON – The deadline for Federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance for Tift and three other Georgia counties is December 3, 2024.

Workers in Effingham, Elbert, Rabun, and Tift counties have until Tuesday, December 3, 2024, to file initial claims for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits to compensate for income lost as a direct result of Hurricane Helene, which occurred beginning September 24, 2024.

“Many Georgians have suffered significant income loss in the wake of Hurricane Helene,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “Federal Disaster Unemployment Benefits provide critical financial support as our communities come together to recover and rebuild, helping individuals and families regain a sense of stability and hope for the future.”

DUA is a federal program established to help workers whose primary income is lost or interrupted as a direct result of a disaster declared by the President. It differs from regular state unemployment insurance in that it provides benefits to people who are self-employed, farmers, diversified farming operators, loggers, commission-paid employees, and others who are not eligible under the state’s program.

Applicants may be eligible for a weekly benefit of as much as $365 beginning the week of September 29, 2024. Individuals in the authorized counties directly affected by Hurricane Helene must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) website at dol.georgia.gov or in person at any GDOL career center. The GDOL will notify claimants if they are eligible to file for DUA. Eligible claimants must apply for DUA no later than Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Income verification may be required when applying for DUA benefits. Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of the most recently completed income tax returns, quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

DUA benefits may also be available to individuals who become the breadwinner or who provide major financial support for a household because the head of the household died as a direct result of Hurricane Helene. Individuals applying for benefits under such circumstances must present proof of the head of household’s death, such as a death certificate or affidavit.

While applications may be filed in person at any GDOL career center, individuals are encouraged to apply on the GDOL website at dol.georgia.gov. For additional information on DUA and the GDOL career center locations, visit dol.georgia.gov or call the GDOL toll-free customer service line at 1-877-709-8185.

