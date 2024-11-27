//Three individuals arrested by VPD for shooting at Uber driver

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three individuals from Valdosta were arrested by VPD for firing a gun at an Uber driver after an argument.

Release:

Arrested 1: Torry Lamar James, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Deveon Maurice Reid, African American male, 25 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Azarriah James, African American female, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 23, 2024, at approximately 2:00 am., E911 received a phone call from an Uber driver, who reported that someone had shot at his vehicle. Officers contacted the victim in the 700 block of West Gordon Street, and they observed bullet holes in his car. The victim reported that he had picked two males and one female up at a residence, and he was taking them to another residence. He stated that the passengers began to argue with him and became disruptive in the vehicle. The victim stated that he

pulled over and told the three passengers to get out of his car. He said that as one of the passengers began to get out of the vehicle, he made a threat to the victim. He stated that as he drove off, he heard gunshots, then his windshield shattered.

Other officers located Torry Lamar James, 22 years of age, Deveon Maurice Reid, 25 years of age, and Azarriah James, 19 years of age, walking in the area where the shooting occurred. Officers immediately noticed a gun magazine sticking out of Torry’s front pants pocket. All three subjects were detained without incident. Another officer on the scene located a firearm lying on the ground close to the three subjects. The victim identified all three subjects as the passengers that he had just put out of his vehicle.

Torry, Deveon, and Azarriah were all transported to Lowndes County Jail. They have been charged with:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-felony;

Tampering with evidence-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Reckless conduct-misdemeanor.

“These offenders were upset about being told to get out of a vehicle, when they were being disruptive, which does not give anyone the right to shoot at someone. We are thankful that no one was physically injured during this reckless act. Our officers did a great job locating them so quickly and recovering the gun that they had just thrown down that anyone could have picked up.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.