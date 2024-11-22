//The Valdosta Mall announces holiday event schedule and free Santa photos
Valdosta Mall Shopping Center Arch
LivingNovember 22, 2024

The Valdosta Mall announces holiday event schedule and free Santa photos

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall has announced several holiday events and will have free photos with Santa.

11/29/24 – Black Friday Gift Card Giveaways (Starts at 7am) as well as Santa Photos 11am-2pm

11/30/24 – “Wake Up Santa” Interactive Skit presented by LHS Drama, followed by photos with Santa 10am-2pm

12/12/24 – Deck The Halls Ornament Decorating Event 5-7pm

This year, the Valdosta Mall is offering free photos with Santa. There will not be a photo operator, so they are encouraging guests to use their cellular devices or digital cameras for photos.

Santa will be at the mall on the following dates & times:

11/29 11am-2pm

11/30 10am-2pm

12/14 11am-4pm

12/15 11am-3pm

12/21 11am-4pm

12/22 1pm-5pm

12/23 11am-4pm

12/24 11am-4pm

