//The Valdosta Mall announces holiday event schedule and free Santa photos

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall has announced several holiday events and will have free photos with Santa.

11/29/24 – Black Friday Gift Card Giveaways (Starts at 7am) as well as Santa Photos 11am-2pm

11/30/24 – “Wake Up Santa” Interactive Skit presented by LHS Drama, followed by photos with Santa 10am-2pm

12/12/24 – Deck The Halls Ornament Decorating Event 5-7pm

This year, the Valdosta Mall is offering free photos with Santa. There will not be a photo operator, so they are encouraging guests to use their cellular devices or digital cameras for photos.

Santa will be at the mall on the following dates & times: