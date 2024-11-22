//The Valdosta Mall announces holiday event schedule and free Santa photos

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall has announced several holiday events and will have free photos with Santa.
11/29/24 – Black Friday Gift Card Giveaways (Starts at 7am) as well as Santa Photos 11am-2pm
11/30/24 – “Wake Up Santa” Interactive Skit presented by LHS Drama, followed by photos with Santa 10am-2pm
12/12/24 – Deck The Halls Ornament Decorating Event 5-7pm
This year, the Valdosta Mall is offering free photos with Santa. There will not be a photo operator, so they are encouraging guests to use their cellular devices or digital cameras for photos.
Santa will be at the mall on the following dates & times:
11/29 11am-2pm
11/30 10am-2pm
12/14 11am-4pm
12/15 11am-3pm
12/21 11am-4pm
12/22 1pm-5pm
12/23 11am-4pm
12/24 11am-4pm