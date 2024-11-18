//SGFF extends deadline for regular submissions

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 9th Annual South Georgia Film Festival has extended the deadline for regular submissions to December 9th.

The regular submission deadline has been extended for the 9th Annual South Georgia Film Festival to December 9. Professional and amateur filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work through FilmFreeway to participate in the Regional film festival, which includes screenings, networking, educational opportunities, and local entertainment. The 2025 festival will take place March 7, 8, & 9 across Valdosta with a growing number of partner organizations.

Promoting the art and industry of filmmaking here in South Georgia, the festival has been forced limit how it’s accepting submissions this year. Along with high school, college, and graduate student submissions, the festival continues to receive professional film submissions in documentary, animation, and narrative. Filmmakers unaware of the current limitations may have missed earlier deadlines.

“For the last decade, we’ve built a strong network of filmmakers across the country and the world, but one misstep can cause real damage,” said Jason Brown Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years and we don’t plan to stop now!”

Winners from last year’s festival were very Georgia focused, including GUACAMOLE YESTERDAYS, feature film shot and produced here in Georgia from writer Hudson Phillips and director Jordan Noel; THE ONLY DOCTOR, a documentary about the healthcare challenges in rural Georgia by native filmmakers Matthew Hashiguchi and producer Anjanette Levert; and THE DAY THAT SHOOK GEORGIA, documenting the 1971 industrial explosion in Southeast Georgia, from director Patrick Longstreth.

Students from all area high schools and college are encouraged to submit at https://filmfreeway.com/SOUTHGEORGIAFILMFESTIVAL. For submission waivers – high school students should use the code ( 24HighSchool ) and college students ( UnderGrad24Students ).

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, Festival Director said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time. Be a part of party and show the world what you can do.”

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Council for the Arts, Valdosta State University, the Georgia Film Office, the Walmart Community Grant, the Turner Center for the Arts, the City of Valdosta, Georgia Production Partnership, and Film Impact Georgia.

The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. Panelists and guest speakers will be announced. Other sponsorship opportunities still exist.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.