//Second-round playoff tickets on sale for Vikings matchup against Buford High

LOWNDES CO – Viking tickets are available for the second-round of the football playoffs against Buford High School this Friday night.

With a first-round football playoff victory over North Paulding High School, our Vikings advanced to the second round and will play the Buford High School Wolves on Friday, November 22. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Tom Riden Stadium. The stadium is located next to Buford Middle School located at 2750 Sawanee Avenue in Buford.

Tickets for the game will be available online via Go Fan. All seats are $12 and can be purchased at https://gofan.co/event/2276865?schoolId=GA7173 or google GoFan Lowndes. Make your plans to attend and help cheer our Vikings to another victory!