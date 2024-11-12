//Playoff tickets for Lowndes Vikings on sale

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will host North Paulding High this Friday kicking off the 2024 6-A state football playoffs with tickets now on sale.

Our Lowndes Vikings begin the 2024 6-A state football playoffs this Friday night when they host North Paulding High. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

This is a reminder that season ticket holders may purchase the same seats they hold at Martin Stadium on Monday and Tuesday from the Viking Ticket Office beginning at 9 am each morning. The ticket office will remain open till the start of the Touchdown Club meeting at 6 pm on Monday in order for TD Club members to purchase seats. The Touchdown Club will meet in meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the Board of Education building. All members are invited to attend. The ticket office will close at 4:30 pm on Tuesday.

All tickets not purchased by season ticket holders will go on sale Wednesday morning to the public at 9 am. Tickets are $10 each and all fans, except babies in arms (18 months or younger), must have a ticket to enter.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!!