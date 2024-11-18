//Philip Morris donates $50K to Valdosta United Way

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Philip Morris International announced $1,000,000 in donations to recovery efforts across six Southeastern states, including $50,000 to the United Way of Valdosta

Release:

Philip Morris International announced $1,000,000 in donations to recovery efforts across six Southeastern states. This includes $50,000 to the United Way of Valdosta and $50,000 to the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture.

For more on this story a link is available below.

Swedish Match North America, an affiliate of Phillip Morris International Inc., donates $1 million to support hurricane relief through one of its philanthropic initiatives, We Care by ZYN | Business Wire