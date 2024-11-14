//Lowndes EMA informs residents of important deadlines

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Emergency Management are informing residents of deadlines for debris removal and alert system transition.

This is an update from Lowndes County Emergency Management. December 1st will represent two very important deadlines in Lowndes County. This date is the last day Code Red will be operational before the transition to the new Alert Lowndes system is 100% complete. It is also the last day for citizens to have debris removed to the Right of Way to be picked up by contractors.

If you have previously been receiving the automated weather warnings through Code Red you need to register for Alert Lowndes by December 1st in order to continue to be notified whenever the National Weather Service issues a Warning for our area. There is no automatic transfer of numbers from Code Red to Alert Lowndes so you will need to go to www.lowndescounty.com and click on the AlertLowndes logo to register your information. You can also choose what other types of notifications you would like to receive.

As far as debris removal, all debris from the Hurricane Helene should be moved to the right of way no later than December 1st. At that time the contractors will inventory the locations of the piles of debris and work to get those piles picked up as quickly as possible. Any debris placed beside the road after that date might not be picked up. The only exception is debris placed by the road by volunteer groups still working in the area. We will work with them to obtain a list of any addresses they perform work on after the December 1st deadline and get that debris picked up as well. We do not have any information on when debris will be picked up from specific locations. More than one pass will be made across the County so there is no need to call any departments to be placed on a list or to find out when your debris will be picked up. They will not have that information.

We realize that it is frustrating to continue to see debris piled up but we asked for your continued cooperation and patience. The amount of debris is estimated to be 5 times as much as we saw from Hurricane Idalia but we are still on pace to have it picked up in a shorter time frame this time around. Rest assured we will get everything picked up that is placed at the road within the guidelines provided.