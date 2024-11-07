//LCS names new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services

Share with friends

Photo: Katie Chappuis, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services for Lowndes County Schools

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education announces Katie Chappuis the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education approved Superintendent Sandra Wilcher’s recommendation of Katie Chappuis as the new Assistant Superintendent of Student Services on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Chappuis brings a strong commitment to fostering student success and well-being. Her career reflects a deep commitment to student welfare and an innovative approach to creating resources that support students academically, emotionally, and socially.

With 29 years of experience in education as a teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, and Director, Chappuis joined Lowndes County Schools in 2013, being named Principal of Dewar Elementary School shortly after. Chappuis transitioned to the Lowndes County Board of Education as the Director of Student Support in October of 2021, where she remained until moving into her new role as the Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.

In her new role, Chappuis will manage all student services within the district, collaborating with staff, administrators, and families to improve resources and programs that address students’ academic, health, social, and emotional needs. Her leadership will be vital in expanding mental health services, enhancing support for special education, and advancing initiatives that meet the diverse needs of students and their families.

Chappuis has expressed her eagerness to continue her work with the district in this capacity. “I am deeply honored to take on this role and to work with such a dedicated team of educators and administrators,” she said. “Supporting our students’ well-being and academic success will remain a priority in Lowndes County Schools.”