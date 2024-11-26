//LCFR urges residents to use caution for Thanksgiving cooking

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue is urging residents to use caution for Thanksgiving cooking to help prevent home fires.

As the holiday season kicks into full swing, Lowndes County Fire Rescue is reminding residents to be extra cautious when preparing Thanksgiving meals. Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires in the United States, with a significant spike in incidents reported each year. In 2022 alone, an estimated 1,610 home cooking fires occurred on Thanksgiving Day, marking a 399% increase over the daily average. Between 2018 and 2022, home cooking fires on Thanksgiving were found to be nearly three and a half times higher than on a typical day.

Cooking remains the leading cause of home fires and injuries, and is the second leading cause of fire-related deaths in the U.S. Unattended cooking is the primary factor in both cooking fires and fire fatalities, making vigilance critical during meal preparation.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue encourages residents to follow these safety tips to ensure a fire-free Thanksgiving:

Never leave the kitchen unattended while cooking on the stovetop. Some cooking methods, such as frying or sautéing with oil, require constant attention.

Stay at home and check your turkey regularly while it's cooking to avoid any risks of fire or overcooking.

Use timers to keep track of cooking times, especially for longer cook times.

Keep flammable items at least three feet away from the cooking area, including oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels.

Avoid wearing long sleeves or loose fabrics that could come into contact with heat sources.

Keep a lid nearby when cooking to smother any small grease fires by placing the lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Do not remove the lid, as this could cause the fire to reignite. Let the pan cool before handling.

For oven fires, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed. Only open it once you're certain the fire is out, standing to the side when doing so. If you're unsure, contact the fire department immediately.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from cooking areas. Ensure hot foods and liquids are kept away from the edges of tables and counters.

“Safety is our top priority, and we want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy Thanksgiving,” said Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Chief Billy Young. “By following these simple precautions, we can help prevent fires and injuries during this busy time of year.”