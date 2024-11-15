//Georgians reminding to think food safety this Thanksgiving

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia DPH’s South Health District is reminding Valdosta residents to prioritize food safety this Thanksgiving holiday.

Release:

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding residents to prioritize food safety as they prepare for the holiday. Whether you’re frying, baking, or smoking your turkey, safe food handling is key to ensuring a festive season without the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Thawing:

The proper thawing process is crucial to preventing bacterial growth. Always thaw your turkey in the refrigerator, placing it in a container or a leak-proof plastic bag. If you need to thaw it more quickly, you can use cold water, changing the water every 30 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises against thawing a turkey on the counter, as bacteria can grow rapidly when poultry is left at room temperature for more than two hours.

Handling:

Raw poultry can harbor harmful bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter. To minimize the risk of contamination, wash your hands frequently—before, during, and after handling raw meat. The CDC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. Clean all surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards with hot, soapy water to prevent cross-contamination.

Preparing:

To further reduce the risk of foodborne illness, keep raw meats, poultry, and eggs separated from other foods. Use separate cutting boards and plates for raw items and always wash them thoroughly after use. Store raw meats separately in the refrigerator to prevent leakage or accidental cross-contact with other foods.

Stuffing:

If your holiday tradition includes stuffing, make sure to cook it thoroughly. While it’s tempting to stuff the turkey, it’s safer to cook the stuffing separately in a casserole dish. This ensures it reaches the proper internal temperature and reduces the risk of contamination. If you do stuff the turkey, wait until just before cooking to add the stuffing, and use a food thermometer to ensure it reaches 165°F in the center. Allow the turkey to rest for at least 20 minutes before removing the stuffing.

Cooking:

The CDC recommends cooking your turkey at an oven temperature of at least 325°F. Always check the turkey’s internal temperature using a food thermometer. Insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the breast, thigh, and wing joint, as well as the center of the stuffing if applicable. The turkey is safely cooked when it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Allow the turkey to rest for 20 minutes before carving and removing the stuffing.

Chris Calhoun, District Environmental Health Director, emphasizes the importance of food safety during the holidays: “The holidays are a time for families to come together and enjoy a meal. But an improperly prepared meal can quickly turn that celebration into a disaster. In addition to following food safety guidelines, trust your senses—if something looks, smells, or tastes off, don’t serve it. Take the necessary precautions to keep your loved ones safe.”

No matter what you’re cooking this holiday season—or any time of year—always prioritize food safety. Avoid cross-contamination, wash your hands and produce, and ensure everything is cooked to the proper temperature to protect yourself and your loved ones from foodborne illness.

Wishing you a happy, safe, and healthy holiday season!