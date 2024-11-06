//GDOT awards $36.2M contract for Jerry Jones widening project

Share with friends

Photo (L to R): Lowndes County Director of Engineering Services Chad McLeod, County Manager Paige Dukes, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Interim Executive Director Kathryn “Niki” Ogletree, Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter, Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson, State Transportation Board representative for Georgia’s 8th Congressional District Tim Golden, Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy, Valdosta City Engineer Benjamin O’Dowd.

VALDOSTA – The Georgia DOT announces a $36.2 million contract for Jerry Jones Road widening project at Valdosta-Lowndes County Meeting.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has formally notified the City of Valdosta that it has awarded a $36.2 million contract for the Jerry Jones Road Widening project. The project award was announced at a key meeting with City of Valdosta (COV) officials at the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority offices, which served as a platform to discuss the road widening project and other upcoming Georgia DOT initiatives as well as to review ongoing storm recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.

The Jerry Jones Road Widening project will improve mobility by constructing a two-way left turn lane to the existing two-lane Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road and will also construct sidewalks as part of the project. The contract includes relocation and adjustments of overhead and underground utilities including:

City of Valdosta water and sewer facilities

Georgia Power

AT&T

Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources

“The Jerry Jones Road widening project represents our commitment to ensuring safe and accessible transportation for our community,” said City of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “We are grateful to Georgia DOT for their dedication to this initiative, which will improve infrastructure, reduce congestion, and introduce pedestrian traffic to this corridor.”

Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. echoed these sentiments. “I hope this announcement provides good news to both Valdosta and Lowndes County because you’ve been through so much with hurricane recovery. This project has been a priority for a long time and I’m proud that we are now close to getting underway. We ask for everyone to use caution once construction begins,” said Commissioner McMurry.

Tim Golden, who serves as the State Transportation Board representative for Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, emphasized the value of state and local partnerships. “Working hand in hand with Georgia DOT to enhance the region’s transportation infrastructure will bring long-term benefits to our community,” said Golden. “This partnership will not only address pressing roadway needs but also ensure we’re prepared for future challenges.”

The Jerry Jones Road Widening project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2028. Additional details on upcoming phases and timelines will be shared with the public to ensure ongoing transparency and community involvement.