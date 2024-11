Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mall’s Deck the Halls Ornament Painting event invites the whole family for an afternoon of festive fun.

Get into the holiday spirit at Valdosta Malls Deck the Halls Ornament Painting event! Bring the whole family for an afternoon of festive fun. Don’t miss out on this jolly experience next Thursday, November 21st from 5-7pm. Visit Valdosta Mall and make unforgettable memories this holiday season.

For more information a link is available below.

https://pwg.ai/vdm/GkcaD5