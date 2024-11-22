//Exit 11 on I-75 will close briefly for shoulder construction

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Georgia DOT announces that lanes on I-75 at Exit 11 will be closing briefly for shoulder construction.

What: The contractor reconstructing the Interstate 75 interchange at Exit 11/State Route (SR) 31 plans to briefly close the outside lanes of the interstate. This will give the contractor room to work on the shoulder of the road between the exit and entrance ramps. Only the right (outside) lanes of I-75 north and south will close. Reconstruction of the interchange is currently scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2025.

Where: Interstate 75 north and south right/outside lanes at Exit 11/SR 31 in Lowndes County.

When: The lane closures are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and are expected to remain in place for 24 hours.