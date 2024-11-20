//Community invited to the Valdosta 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Lowndes County invites the community to the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting Event.

The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Lowndes County invite the community to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 6, 2024. This cherished tradition will take place at the Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 E. Central Avenue, starting at 6 p.m.

This family-friendly, free event brings together residents and visitors for an evening of holiday magic, as Valdosta and Lowndes County join hands to illuminate the community’s Christmas tree and ring in the season. Attendees can warm up with complimentary hot cocoa provided by Visit Valdosta, while adults can enjoy a festive eggnog for a small cost from Downtown Social. Adding to the holiday charm, snow flurries and holiday trinkets for the children will set the scene as the community gathers to celebrate.

Mayor Scott James Matheson shared his excitement for the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, emphasizing the event as a cherished community tradition that brings families together from across Valdosta and Lowndes County. “This celebration is a wonderful way for us to come together, share in the holiday spirit, and make lasting memories,” he said. “Seeing children light up as they meet Santa and share their Christmas wishes reminds us all of the joy and magic this season brings.”

Highlights of the evening include a special reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter, followed by a live interview between Santa Claus and City of Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, capturing the joy and spirit of the season.

Entertainment will be provided by the talented Valdosta High School Singers, led by Aston Bryant, who will share holiday music to inspire and uplift. The City of Valdosta, Main Street and Lowndes County are thrilled to offer this opportunity for the community to come together in celebration, lighting the way for a joyful season.

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is a cornerstone of our downtown festivities,” said Valdosta Main Street Manager, Kym Hughes. “It’s a time when our community gathers to celebrate the season, creating lasting memories and strengthening the bonds that make Valdosta such a special place.”

“The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together in the heart of Lowndes County and celebrate the holiday season. We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman, Lowndes County Board of Commission.

Event Details:

What: Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony When: Friday, December 6, 2024, at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 6, 2024, at 6 p.m. Where: Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Ave., Valdosta, GA

Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Ave., Valdosta, GA Cost: Free admission; festive treats available

For additional information, please contact the City of Valdosta’s Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or Lowndes County’s Public Information Department at 229-671-2491.Don’t miss this evening of warmth, lights, and holiday cheer!

About the Hosts

The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Lowndes County are proud to collaborate annually to create meaningful, festive events for the community, embracing the spirit of the season and fostering a shared love for traditions that bring families together.