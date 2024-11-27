//Community invited to downtown Valdosta for Black Friday deals

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The community is invited by the City of Valdosta to celebrate Black Friday in downtown Valdosta with special deals and promotions.

The City of Valdosta Main Street invites the community to celebrate Black Friday in downtown Valdosta on Friday, November 29, 2024. Closing times for downtown businesses will vary.

This event offers a unique shopping experience, featuring special deals and promotions from local businesses. Attendees can enjoy live music, art displays, and a variety of food and drink options throughout the day.

Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy highlighted the importance of shopping locally for Black Friday, saying, “Downtown Valdosta offers a unique shopping experience that you can’t find anywhere else. From personalized customer service to one-of-a-kind items, our local businesses make Black Friday shopping more meaningful and memorable. By choosing to shop downtown, you’re not only finding incredible deals but also helping to support the heart of our community.”

Main Street Manager Kym Hughes emphasized the significance of Black Friday for the City of Valdosta, stating, “Black Friday in downtown Valdosta is more than just a shopping day—it’s an opportunity to celebrate and support our local businesses, which are the backbone of our community. This day highlights the unique offerings of our downtown and fosters a sense of connection between residents and merchants, all while contributing to the economic vitality of our city.”

For more information, please contact the Valdosta Main Street office at 229-259-3577 or visit their website at www.valdostamainstreet.com.