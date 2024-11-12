//City of Valdosta sanitary overflow update

Share with friends

Valdosta – At this time both the Withlacoochee WWTP and Wainwright Sanitary Overflows have stopped.

UPDATE: 11/11/2024: At this time both the Withlacoochee WWTP and Wainwright Sanitary Overflows have stopped. Withlacoochee WWTP has an estimated overflow of 7.2 million Gallons from its secondary EQ Basin which enters a tributary before entering the Withlacoochee River. Wainwright Drive’s estimated overflow is 250,000 gallons. This overflow entered one mile branch, Sugar Creek and will enter the Withlacoochee River. Notifications have been sent to all required parties. Utilities Central Lines, Plant and Central Maintenance Crews have been dispatched to these locations for damage assessments, repairs and clean up. Environmental Services have actively placed Spill notification signs at access points and have begun required monitoring, sampling and testing of all required locations.

On November 7, 2024, the City of Valdosta and surrounding South Georgia region experienced a significant rain event, with a cumulative total of 17 inches recorded over the past 48 hours.

The volume of rainfall in such a short period overwhelmed portions of the drainage infrastructure, including natural waterways, leading to distress and flooding across the City. The impact was further compounded by debris from Hurricane Helene, which obstructed sections of the stormwater system, redirecting water to areas unequipped to handle such large volumes.

Due to excessive rainfall and resulting flooding, the City’s sanitary sewer and stormwater collection systems were largely overwhelmed. The sanitary sewer system experienced hydraulic overload, causing sanitary sewer overflows (SSOs) in several areas. Hydraulic overload occurs when wastewater flow rates exceed the sewer system’s capacity, leading to backups or pressure relief through manholes, line breakages, and other issues. This overload was partially due to infiltration/inflow (I/I), where groundwater or other external water sources enter the sanitary sewers, increasing the volume in the City’s sanitary system beyond capacity.

Additionally, the Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is currently experiencing overflow. Both EQ basins have reached capacity, and the plant is processing at a peak rate of 30.40 MGD.

City utilities divisions promptly responded to citizen reports of SSOs, documenting incidents and beginning sanitation efforts in affected areas. Although most of the discharge is primarily stormwater, residents are urged to avoid contact with rivers, creeks, streams, or tributaries until further notice.

As of today, the following SSOs have been logged by city staff: Location Cause Estimated Gallons 300 Knob Hill Infiltration and Inflow 9500 1307 N Lee St Infiltration and Inflow 4000-5000 1413 Williams Infiltration and Inflow 4000-5000 817 Gornto Rd Infiltration and Inflow 3000-4000 201 Magnolia St Infiltration and Inflow 2000-3000 1212 Wainwright Dr Infiltration and Inflow 250,000 gallons Withlacoochee WWTP Infiltration and Inflow 7,200,00 gallons

All required regulatory authorities and other requested entities have been notified of this issue. The City is following all required testing and monitoring of the affected waterways and will continue to do so per Georgia Environmental Protection Division regulations.

The City of Valdosta remains committed to preventing Sanitary Sewer overflows, dedicating significant resources to updating aging infrastructure, managing programs, and developing new action plans. For more information on these initiatives or to contribute, please contact the City of Valdosta Utilities Department, Environmental Division, at 229-259-3592.