//City of Valdosta announces final debris pickup deadline

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the final debris pickup deadline notifying residents to finalize cleanup from Hurricane Helene.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has set a final deadline of December 1, 2024, for residents to move all Hurricane Helene-related debris to the right-of-way for collection. Starting on this date, contractors will inventory the locations of debris piles and work diligently to remove them as quickly as possible.

Residents are advised that any debris placed beside the road after December 1 may not be picked up. The only exception to this rule applies to debris placed by the road by volunteer groups that are still actively working in the area. The City will collaborate with these groups to gather a list of addresses where work occurs after the December 1 deadline to ensure that debris from these locations is also removed.

“We’re committed to supporting our community through this recovery process, and we know how challenging it is to wait as cleanup continues,” said City Manager Richard Hardy. “Our teams and contractors are working hard to restore our streets and neighborhoods, and we appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience as we tackle this unprecedented volume of debris.”

Public Works Director Larry Ogden added, “The amount of debris from Hurricane Helene is estimated to be five times that of Hurricane Idalia, yet we are working to complete the cleanup in a shorter time frame. We ask residents to place their debris by the right-of-way by December 1 to ensure it’s picked up in a timely manner, as we’ll be making multiple passes across the City.”

Currently, no specific pickup dates or times are available for individual locations. Contractors will conduct multiple passes across the community to collect debris, so there is no need to contact any departments for scheduling information or to be placed on a collection list.

“We understand the frustration of seeing debris piled up and appreciate our residents’ patience and cooperation as we work through this extensive cleanup effort,” continued Hardy. “Rest assured that all debris placed at the road within the provided guidelines will be collected.”

For further updates, residents are encouraged to monitor the City’s official channels.