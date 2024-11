Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Blazers football moves to the top spot in the recent NCAA Super Region rankings.

According to the Valdosta State Blazer Athletics website, Blazer football moved from third place to take over the top spot in the NCAA Super Region rankings.

For more on this story, a link to the Valdosta Blazers website is available below.

https://vstateblazers.com/news/2024/11/11/blazer-football-takes-over-top-spot-in-third-ncaa-super-region-two-ranking.aspx