//BACH to the Future to perform at Turner Center’s SCORE Concert Series

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host BACH to the Future as the second performance of the 2024-2025 SCORE Concert Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will present BACH to the Future – Tuesday, November 19, from 7-9pm, at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St., Valdosta. Tickets are $25/ea at the door.

BACH to the Future, led by chart-topping pianist Michael Silverman, takes classical music into the modern age! Imagine the classics – Bach, Beethoven, Mozart – performed in exciting new ways… modern jazz, African, and Latin rhythms. BACK to the Future brings an exciting, whimsical approach to the most beloved music of all time, and some of the most interesting cutting-edge instruments you’ll ever see. All members are world renowned performers, best-selling authors, and highly acclaimed composers. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

Bandleader Michael Silverman is among the most downloaded solo pianists in the world, with 6 billion downloads and streams, and 14 number one albums in the Classical, World Music and New Age Charts. His music has appeared in hundreds of film and TV productions, including “Two and a Half Men,” “The Good Wife,” HBO’s “The Leftovers” and “American Horror Story.”

He and brother Rob Silverman (BTTF’s drummer) are the founders of one of the largest instrumental record labels, Autumn Hill Records. They’re joined in BACH to the Future by bassist Matt Bollinger, renowned electric violinist Tracy Silverman (no relation to the Silverman brothers), and on select shows, Grammy-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, known for his work as a member of the Chick Corea Elektric Band.

The SCORE program is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman, of Valdosta. The 2024-2025 SCORE season features two student performances in the morning and an adult concert in the evening, each day of the scheduled concert. This program provides the opportunity for fifth-grade students to expand their outlook on the arts. Students participate in an immersive classical music performance followed by a tour of the galleries at the Turner Center.

“In addition to our adult evening performances, the Turner Center brings all fifth graders in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries throughout the year to view professional classical music performances,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, PhD. “Youth are also exposed to art gallery and concert etiquette and are led through an engaging tour of the exhibits currently on display.”

Remaining concert dates for the 2024-2025 season are Feb. 11, 2025 – Angelica Hairston, harp; and March 4, 2025 – Camerata South, string quartet.

Tickets are $25/ea and can be purchased ahead of time online at turnercenter.org or by calling 229.247.2787. Tickets will also be available at the door the evening of the performance. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make necessary arrangements.