//24-year-old killed in Valdosta traffic accident

VALDOSTA – An early Sunday morning traffic accident resulted in the death of a 24-year-old female.

On November 3, 2024, at approximately 1:15 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services from South Georgia Medical Center responded to the intersection of Barack Obama Boulevard and Eastwind Road, for a traffic accident with injuries. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found several people with injuries, along with a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle with severe damage.

Two patients who were occupants of a sedan were transported to South Georgia Medical Center due to the severity of their injuries.

At the hospital, a 24-year-old female, who was a passenger in the sedan, succumbed to her injuries.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

“Our condolences go to the family and friends of this young lady who tragically lost her life.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.