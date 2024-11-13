//13-year-old juvenile arrested with stolen firearm by VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 13-year-old juvenile from Valdosta was arrested with a stolen firearm by the Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

Arrested: Male Juvenile 13 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 2, 2024, at approximately 5:59 pm., Valdosta Police Officers received information that a 13 year-old male, who was reported as a runaway, and who had a bench warrant, was located at a residence on the 800 block of East Moore Street.

When officers arrived at the residence, they observed a young male attempting to hide from them. When they contacted the male, he provided them with a false name. Officers identified him as the 13-year-old juvenile that they were looking for.

As officers attempted to detain the juvenile, he began to resist officers physically. Officers put the juvenile on the ground, and he kept pulling his hands under his stomach. After officers detained the juvenile and stood him up, they found a handgun underneath him. The gun was reported stolen through the Valdosta Police Department.

The 13-year-old juvenile was arrested on his open charges, and now faces additional charges of theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), possession of a person under the age of 18 (misdemeanor), providing law enforcement with a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor), and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the juvenile to be detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“Our officers did an outstanding job on this arrest. This 13-year-old was physically resisting officers while carrying a firearm.

We are extremely lucky that our officers did not get injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.