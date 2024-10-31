//Wiregrass selects Coffee Co student as EAGLE Student of the Year

Share with friends

Photo (l-r): 2025 EAGLE presenting sponsor First Federal Savings and Loan of Valdosta Devin Rocheleau, 2025 Wiregrass EAGLE Winner Jermaine Riley, and Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

VALDOSTA – Jermaine Riley has been chosen to represent Wiregrass as the 2025 annual EAGLE Student of the Year program.

Release:

Jermaine Riley of Coffee County has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2025 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year. EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. The award was announced on October 24 at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Savings and Loan of Valdosta. This was the 28th annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Lowndes County Board of Commissioner Vice Chairman Demarcus Marshall read proclamations on behalf of the city and county declaring it EAGLE Week.

The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available. It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.

Adult Education Instructor Sandra Scurry nominated Jermaine Riley. At the reception, Jermaine shared the story of his journey through the adult education program at Wiregrass. He began working toward his GED back in 2022 and attended evening classes on the Coffee Campus of Wiregrass. He share how on his first day he was greeted with warmth and welcoming arms and then immediately began work on all subjects preparing to take the GED test. “I attended evening classes for a whole year, then I was hit with some hardships resulting in not being able to attend classes anymore,” shared Riley. It wouldn’t be until mid-year of 2023 when he was able to return to class and get back focused on completing his GED. Over that course of time he would enroll in the Intergrated Education and Tranining (IET) provided by the college’s Adult Education program where he earned certifications in Medical Office Integrated Education and Training. In this training he also received certification for Medical Terminology, Customer Service, and Microsoft Word, as well as Georgia Best Business Employability SkillsTraining. As of today Riley has successfully earned his GED as of June of this year. Last Spring Semester he took advantage of the college’s “Step Up” proram which give students the opportunity to enroll in college classes while they are in the process of working toward their high school equivlancy. He enrolled in the Office Accounting Specialist technical certificate of credit. One month after walking across the stage to receive his GED diploma Riley was hired by Wiregrass as a Paraprofessional for Adult Education. He now assist students by conducting orientation and enrolling them in GED classes. He is also currently enrolled in the college’s Early Childhood Care and Education program. “My heart’s desire is to empower and encourage students that attend Wiregrass to become the greatest version of themselves.”

The finalists, including the winner, are Jermaine Riley (Coffee County), Brandy Lowe, first runner-up (Ben Hill County), Grant Perkins (Lowndes County), Brittany Culliver (Lowndes County), and Jennifer Edwards (Cook County). The Adult Education program at Wiregrass is currently accepting new students. The program’s basic skills classes are free and available at sites throughout the college’s eleven-county service area. To learn more email adulteducationservices@wiregrass.edu.