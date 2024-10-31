//Winnersville tickets still available

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Tickets remain for the Lowndes vs Valdosta Winnersville game on Friday November 1, 2024.

Release:

Tickets remain for the Lowndes vs Valdosta game on Friday November 1, 2024. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Valdosta has informed us that they have sold their allotment of tickets but we still have approximately 300 left at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. Tickets are $10 each and all fans except babies in arms must have a ticket to enter.

We also want to remind our fans that all our seating areas are reserved seat. Everyone entering will need to sit in the seat specified on their ticket. There are no student sections for elementary and middle school students.

All middle and elementary students entering the stadium will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. These students will need to sit with a parent or guardian. Moving to vacant seating areas, running in the stadium concourse or seating area, congregating in empty seating areas, or in stadium concourse is not permitted.

Lowndes athletics also has a clear bag policy that all fans must adhere to. There will be additional security Friday night to assist with the enforcement of the clear bag policy.

Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.

All bags and items are subject to inspection

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Tickets will be sold until 4:30 today (Thursday) and the ticket office will be open from 9:00 am till 1:00 pm on Friday or until all tickets are sold.