//WGTC waives application fees during November

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is waiving application fees during November for those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2025

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2025 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money.

Spring Semester classes begin on January 8. Applicants can enroll in one of the college’s popular computer tech programs. Those who are looking for online programs related to Computer Information can enroll in Cybersecurity and Networking. At Wiregrass Tech students can enroll in programs where they can graduate in two years or less. Many other programs in the Health Science fields, Technical and Industrial, and Professional Services are also accepting new students for the Spring Semester.

There are over 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books, and fees. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.