//VSU’s Science Saturday invites all ages to a fun-filled learning experience

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University invites all ages to Science Saturday for a fun-filled learning experience in chemistry and geosciences.

Release:

The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 2 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Participants working on experiments during a previous Science Saturday at Valdosta State University.

Science Saturday is a fun-filled educational opportunity for all ages to learn more about the fields of chemistry and geosciences. Activities include performing reactions, using molecular simulations, designing a city, and learning about light, color, fossils, and geography.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street. A VSU parking permit is not required.

VSU’s upcoming Science Saturday honors Earth Science Week Oct. 13-19, “Earth Science Everywhere,” and National Chemistry Week Oct. 20-26, “Picture Perfect Chemistry.”

Contact SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm

https://www.valdosta.edu/chemistry-geosciences/