//VPD arrested armed Valdosta man for narcotics

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old armed man with active warrants on narcotics charges.

Release:

Arrested: Akeem Sloan, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 25, 2024, at approximately 11:20 am., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit observed Akeem Sloan, 32, walking in the 1100 block of Dunwoody Drive. Detectives were familiar with Sloan having an active arrest warrant, so they attempted to talk with him. Sloan attempted to hide from detectives behind a residence. Detectives contacted Sloan, who had tried to discard a bag that he was seen carrying. Inside the bag detectives located over 3.5 grams of Alpha-PVP, 6.9 grams of cocaine, 103.4 grams of marijuana, and tools indicative of narcotics sales.

Detectives also located a firearm in Sloan’s immediate presence.

Sloan was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of Alpha-PVP with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Tampering with evidence-felony;

Possession of drug-related items-misdemeanor;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

Abandonment of dangerous drugs, poisons, or controlled substances-misdemeanor.

“Our detectives did a great job being observant. Because of their persistence, they were able to find the bag of dangerous narcotics, which had been recklessly abandoned by the offender in a residential area. Their actions prevented the possibility of a child finding them.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.