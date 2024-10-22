//Vikings tickets available for Friday’s game against Richmond Hill

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Tickets are now available for the Vikings region game this Friday against Richmond Hill High School at Martin Stadium.

Our Vikings continue region play this Friday, October 25, when they host Richmond Hill High School. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Individual game tickets are available the week of the game for $10 each. Reserve seat tickets are available on both sides of the stadium and can be purchased from the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. All tickets at the gate are $12 each.

In keeping with GHSA policies, all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Please remember that Martin Stadium has a clear bag policy. Only clear bags may be brought into the stadium. Book bags, backpacks, etc. cannot be brought into the stadium. Clear bags are available at the ticket office.

All middle and elementary students entering the stadium will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. These students will need to sit with a parent or guardian.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet on Monday night, October 21 at 6:00 pm in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The Club meets in meeting rooms 1 & 2 of the building. Members should use the side entrances facing the parking lot to enter the meetings. Meetings are open to all members and every member is welcomed. Attending meetings is a great way to show your support and obtain the latest information on your Vikings. Coach Carter will address the members at the beginning of the meeting.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!