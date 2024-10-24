//VHS student, Life Scout member completes Eagle Scout Project

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta High School 9th grade student and Life Scout troop member recently completed working on an Eagle Scout Project.

Josephine Johnson is a Life Scout in BSA Troop 2020 and a 9th grade student Valdosta High School. Earlier this year, she began working on her Eagle Scout Project. After learning the widespread impact of homelessness in our community, her desire to benefit Valdosta City Schools’ students physically and mentally progressed into creating duffle bags for our students. She finished her Eagle Scout Project with 72 duffle bags completed. Three of which she has already given to people she personally knows who lost their house from Hurricane Helene.

Each bag contains: Shampoo, Conditioner, Soap or Body Wash, Lotion, Deodorant, Hairbrush or comb, Lysol, Wet Ones, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, chapstick, MouthWash, Floss, Crayons or Colored Pencils, Coloring book, Water bottle, Stuffed animal, and a Blanket. In addition to the duffle bags, socks and underwear will be put in a separate box and handed out based on the child. She also has a “toy box” filled with 69 toys, games, dolls, etc. that each kid can personally pick from.

Our students should be able to focus on their studies without worrying about lacking basic necessities. We are so proud of Josephine and her selfless, diligent efforts to meet the needs of her peers. This truly embodies our Three V Initiative- Vision, Values, and Victory!