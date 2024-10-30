//Valdosta City hosts GMA meeting to address critical issues

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta hosted the 2024 Georgia Municipal Association Fall District 11 meeting to address critical issues.

Release:

The City of Valdosta proudly hosted the 2024 Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Fall District 11 meeting on October 23, at the City Hall Annex. The event, which brought together local government leaders from across the region, was a pivotal moment for collaboration and discussion on critical issues impacting municipalities in District 11.

Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, District 11 President of GMA and Valdosta City Council member, served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event. Her leadership and commitment to strengthening local governance played a central role in facilitating a productive and engaging meeting.

Key topics of discussion included legislative updates, municipal policies, and strategies to enhance economic development and community engagement across cities within the district. The meeting provided an invaluable opportunity for local leaders to exchange ideas, network, and share best practices aimed at improving the quality of life for citizens throughout South Georgia.

Mayor Scott James Matheson expressed his pride in hosting the GMA meeting, highlighting its significance for the city. “We are honored to have GMA’s District 11 leaders here in Valdosta,” said Mayor Matheson. “Valdosta has always been a hub of progress and innovation, and hosting this meeting reinforces our commitment to regional collaboration. The initiatives discussed today will positively impact not just our city, but the entire district. Working together through GMA helps all of us improve the lives of our residents and shape a stronger future for South Georgia.”

Councilwoman Tooley also emphasized the importance of these gatherings. “We are honored to host this year’s Fall District 11 meeting and to support GMA’s ongoing efforts in fostering municipal collaboration and leadership,” she stated. “These gatherings are essential in helping us address the unique challenges our communities face while continuing to work toward building a better future for all of our residents.”

The Georgia Municipal Association has been instrumental in supporting Georgia’s cities since 1933. Through advocacy, training, and direct assistance, GMA plays a crucial role in ensuring that Georgia’s municipalities remain resilient and forward-thinking.

The City of Valdosta extends its gratitude to the attendees, GMA staff, and all those involved in making this meeting a success.

For more information on the 2024 GMA Fall District 11 meeting or future City of Valdosta events, please contact the Public Information Office at (229) 259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.