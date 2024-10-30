//Unattended cooking causes N Lee Street house fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responds to a structure fire on North Lee Street that was caused by unattended cooking.

Release:

On Thursday, October 24th, at approximately 6:35 P.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1715 N. Lee Street. The first fire unit arrived on scene within two minutes to find light smoke visible from the front door of a single-family residence.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered that the occupant had already extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

One individual was injured and assisted by SGMC Health EMS. No occupants were displaced as a result of the fire.

Additionally, the Valdosta Police Department assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information, please contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.