//Southeastern Credit Union donates $100K to relief efforts

Photo: Michael Smith President & CEO of the Greater United Way, Yushema Flanders Executive Director of LAMP, Medina Franklin LAMP Board Member, Jana Luke Director of Development with Second Harvest of South Georgia, and Jay Watkins Pastoral Advisor/Founder of Camp Rock of Georgia.

VALDOSTA – Southeastern Credit Union donates $100,000 to support local organization with hurricane relief assistance.

Southeastern Credit Union has announced a donation of $100,000 to support local organizations providing hurricane relief assistance throughout the communities it serves. The donation has been awarded to ten agencies that are leading recovery efforts in Valdosta, Quitman, Moultrie, Nashville, Tifton, and Waycross. The Valdosta/Lowndes agencies include Greater Valdosta United Way, LAMP, Camp Rock, and Second Harvest Food Bank. Additional donations have been awarded to Berrien Family Connection, Brooks Boys and Girls Club, Brooks Family Connection, Colquitt United Way, Magnolia House, and Tifton Salvation Army. Each agency received a donation of $10,000 (ten thousand dollars). With nine branches serving 14 counties, Southeastern Credit Union is committed to helping rebuild and restore the lives of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Michael Smith, CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way, who assisted in identifying agencies active in hurricane relief commented, “ GVUW is not only thankful to receive these needed funds, we are particularly thankful for Southeastern Credit Union’s commitment to helping non-profits across our region”. These non-profits are working tirelessly to provide immediate aid, including basic necessities like food, water, and shelter.

“At Southeastern Credit Union, we believe in the philosophy of “people helping people,” stated Mike Gudely, CEO of Southeastern Credit Union. “Our communities are the heart of everything we do, and during this challenging time, it’s essential that we come together to support our neighbors. We are not only with them today, but we will be here for them in the future as they navigate recovery efforts.”

Throughout its seventy-one-year history, Southeastern Credit Union has been dedicated to making a difference in the lives of its members and the broader community. As an organization deeply rooted in the values of service and community support, Southeastern is committed to standing by the individuals, families, and businesses who have been affected by this disaster.

For more information on Southeastern Credit Union please visit www.southeasterncu.com.

Southeastern Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving South Georgia since 1953. The Credit Union is owned by its 29,000+ members, has $370 million in assets, and is governed by a member-elected board of directors. Southeastern has branch offices located in Valdosta, Tifton, Moody AFB, Waycross, Quitman, Moultrie and Nashville. For more information, visit www.SoutheasternCU.com.